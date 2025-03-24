Kyle Gibson News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Orioles optioned Gibson to minor-league camp Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Gibson signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Orioles on Friday to bring depth to a rotation that has Grayson Rodriguez, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish all missing the start of the season due to elbow injuries. Despite not being with a team during most of spring training, the 37-year-old Gibson has pitched in simulated games against college hitters and has built up to 70 pitches, and the plan is for the veteran right-hander to join Baltimore's rotation "somewhere around" May 1, per Weyrich. Gibson went 8-8 across 30 regular-season starts with the Cardinals in 2024 and logged a 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 151:68 K:BB over 169.2 innings.