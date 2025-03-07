Kyle Gibson News: Up to 60 pitches in simulated games

Gibson has reached 60 pitches in simulated games against college hitters and still plans to pitch this season, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

There's been little free-agent buzz with Gibson since the Cardinals elected to decline his $12 million club option for 2025 back in October. He's 37 but has made 30-plus starts each of the last three seasons while producing a 4.68 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. Gibson appears to be doing what he can to keep his arm ready and should eventually catch on with a club needing a veteran innings-eater.