Kyle Harrison headshot

Kyle Harrison Injury: Avoids significant injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Harrison (knee/wrist) underwent an MRI, which came back clean Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Harrison was dealing with some knee discomfort after tossing 4.1 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and a walk while punching out four batters in his outing Saturday against Washington. The southpaw took a throw off his knee from teammate Gary Sanchez while trying to cover first base in the first inning, ultimately causing him to take a fall. The team had him undergo additional imaging, and he appears to have avoided any significant damage, though Harrison is still dealing with some soreness in his wrist from the wipeout. The 24-year-old's status will be worth keeping an eye on ahead of his next tentative start Thursday against Toronto.

Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Harrison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Harrison See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago