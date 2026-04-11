Kyle Harrison Injury: Dealing with knee issue
Harrison is getting an examination on his knee following his start Saturday versus Washington, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The left-hander took the loss to drop to 1-1, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 4.1 frames.
Harrison didn't have a great outing Saturday, and he was hit on the knee by a throw from first baseman Gary Sanchez while covering first base on a grounder in the first frame. Harrison obviously remained in the contest and later had an X-ray, per McCalvy. Nonetheless, manager Pat Murphy said after the game that both Harrison and Brandon Sproat, who also pitched Saturday, are getting postgame knee exams. Results of the testing should provide more insight about whether either hurler is in danger of missing any time.
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