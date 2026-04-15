Kyle Harrison headshot

Kyle Harrison Injury: Expected to have start pushed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers are expected to push Harrison's (knee/wrist) start back a few days.

Harrison injured both his knee and left wrist during his last outing against the Nationals on Saturday. He's not expected to go on the injured list after additional imaging came back negative, but the Brewers look like they will give the 24-year-old southpaw additional time to recover. Harrison was in line to start Friday against the Marlins, and Robert Gasser could be called up from Triple-A for a spot start. Harrison could be back in the Brewers' rotation for next week on the road against the Tigers.

Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Harrison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Harrison See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
MLB
MLB Barometer: Using Swinging Strike Rate to Assess Early-Season Pitching Results
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago