Kyle Harrison Injury: Leaves game with blister
Harrison was removed during the third inning of Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels due to a blister on his left index finger, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.
Harrison tossed 59 pitches across 2.2 frames and allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three before being removed from Wednesday's contest. The blister may prevent the 24-year-old southpaw from pitching during the rest of spring training, but it's unclear whether the injury will keep him out of the first rotation cycle of the regular season, which kicks off March 26 against the White Sox.
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