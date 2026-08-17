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Kyle Harrison News: Benefits from scoring change

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Harrison saw his season ERA drop from 3.47 to 2.99 on Monday, after a scoring change from his Aug. 11 start in San Diego resulted in five earned runs coming off his ledger.

In the second inning of the game, Harrison allowed a pair of base hits to open the frame before inducing a weak grounder to third off the bat of Padres catcher Luis Campusano. David Hamilton stepped on third base to record the first out, but Ji Hwan Bae was unable to corral the throw to second base to complete a double play. The Padres went on to score five runs that inning, but all of those will go down as unearned runs for Harrison after the Major League Baseball retroactively charged Bae with an error, negating the previous ruling of a fielder's choice.

Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
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