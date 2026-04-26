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Kyle Harrison News: Career-high 12 Ks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Harrison (2-1) earned the win Sunday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in six innings. He struck out 12.

The left-hander was magnificent Sunday, recording an astounding 23 whiffs en route to fanning a career-high 12. After he didn't reach the 80-pitch marker in either of his prior two starts, it was also encouraging to see Harrison throw a season-high 101 pitches in his first scoreless outing of the year. Harrison is next set to take a stellar 2.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB over 23.2 innings into a favorable matchup against Washington.

Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
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