Kyle Harrison News: Cruises to fourth win
Harrison (4-1) earned the win Thursday against the Padres, allowing no runs on five hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out seven.
Staked to an early 6-0 lead, Harrison breezed through the San Diego bats Thursday. The 24-year-old southpaw generated 17 whiffs on the afternoon, and he's now given up two runs or fewer in all eight of his starts this year. Harrison boasts a 2.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB over 38.2 innings for the year, but he's worked into the sixth frame just three times so far. He next lines up for a difficult assignment against the division-rival Cubs.
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