Kyle Harrison News: Debuts with Brewers

Harrison tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the British national team. He gave up two hits, struck out two and walked one.

Harrison was acquired from the Red Sox less than a month ago, and he got into his first game with the Brewers on Tuesday. The results were exceptional, thanks in part -- per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel -- to the addition of a changeup to his arsenal. Harrison has had mixed results at the big-league level, but he is a former top prospect who has tossed 194.2 innings in the majors and owns a career K/9 of 8.8. It's unclear exactly how Milwaukee's rotation will shake out, but Harrison -- just 24 years old -- is firmly in the mix for a spot.