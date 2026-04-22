Kyle Harrison News: Early exit in no-decision

Harrison didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over three-plus innings in a 12-4 rout of the Tigers. He struck out three.

Making his first start since April 11 due to wrist and knee soreness, Harrison looked good through three innings before running into trouble in the fourth by loading the bases with nobody out. The left-hander got the hook after 72 pitches (39 strikes), but Grant Anderson was able to escape the jam by letting only one of the inherited runners cross the plate. Harrison sports a 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 17.2 innings over four outings, and he'll look to provide a little more length in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Pirates.