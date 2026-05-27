Kyle Harrison headshot

Kyle Harrison News: Earns sixth win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Harrison (6-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Cardinals after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out two.

Harrison was unable to repeat his dominant 11-strikeout performance against the Cubs on May 20. However, this was the third straight start in which he didn't allow runs, lowering his ERA to an impressive 1.57 over 51.2 innings in 10 starts. His 1.03 WHIP suggests there might be some regression coming, but Harrison has looked utterly dominant in recent weeks. He's slated to make his next start against the Giants at home next week.

Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Harrison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Harrison See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago