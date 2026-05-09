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Kyle Harrison News: Fans six in short start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Harrison allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.

Harrison's outing began poorly, as he gave up a leadoff homer to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning. The lefty hurler bounced back to an extent after that, giving up just one more run across his four frames, though he also issued four free passes and needed an inefficient 77 pitches to get through those four innings. His final frame was particularly stressful, as New York loaded the bases with nobody out, but Harrison was able to save his final line from blowing up by yielding just one run. This was far from his most impressive appearance, but Harrison still carries a strong 2.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 33.2 innings spanning seven starts.

Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
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