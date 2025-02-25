Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Harrison headshot

Kyle Harrison News: First spring appearance Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Harrison is expected to pitch in Friday's game against the Brewers following starter Logan Webb, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harrison said a couple weeks ago that he's rediscovered his fastball velocity after the pitch dipped below 93 mph on average last season, so it will be worth tracking his velocity in camp. It's also encouraging that he's getting into a spring game this week after ending the 2024 season with a shoulder injury. He is expected to open the year in the Giants rotation.

Kyle Harrison
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
