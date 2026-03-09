Kyle Harrison headshot

Kyle Harrison News: Hits high note again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Harrison allowed one earned run over 3.0 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Mariners. He gave up two hits, struck out eight batters and walked two.

Harrison shined while tossing three frames in an exhibition matchup against the British national team last week, and he did the same Sunday in his first official appearance of the spring. Over the two outings Harrison allowed just one earned run and posted a 10:3 K:BB, so he is making a strong case to break camp with a spot in the big-league rotation.

Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
