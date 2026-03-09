Kyle Harrison News: Hits high note again
Harrison allowed one earned run over 3.0 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Mariners. He gave up two hits, struck out eight batters and walked two.
Harrison shined while tossing three frames in an exhibition matchup against the British national team last week, and he did the same Sunday in his first official appearance of the spring. Over the two outings Harrison allowed just one earned run and posted a 10:3 K:BB, so he is making a strong case to break camp with a spot in the big-league rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Harrison See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central4 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers18 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects52 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Harrison See More