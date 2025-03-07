Kyle Harrison News: May not make rotation

Harrison has fallen behind Landen Roupp in the competition for the fifth starter role this spring, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Harrison has given up five runs in 3.2 innings this spring with a 5:1 K:BB ratio.

Harrison reached a maximum velocity of 92.3 mph in his last spring outing. He had said before spring training that he's rediscovered his fastball velocity after the pitch dipped below 93 mph on average last season, but that hasn't shown up yet this spring. If he doesn't make the rotation, he's a candidate for the bullpen but could also be kept as a starter at Triple-A.