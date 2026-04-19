Kyle Harrison News: Ready to start Tuesday
The Brewers list Harrison (wrist/knee) as their probable starter for Tuesday's series opener in Detroit.
Harrison had been lined up to make a start this weekend in Miami, but the Brewers ended up pushing the southpaw back in their pitching schedule while he continued to tend to a sore left wrist and knee discomfort coming out of his previous outing April 11. Per MLB.com, Harrison completed a bullpen session Saturday, and with the 24-year-old apparently checking out fine following the workout, he'll be cleared to rejoin the rotation. Milwaukee called up Coleman Crow to make a spot start Friday in Harrison's stead, but Crow has since been optioned back to Triple-A Nashville.
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