Kyle Harrison News: Secures first victory
Harrison (1-0) earned the win Sunday versus the Royals, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.
Maikel Garcia's two-run homer during the third inning was all the damage Kansas City could muster against Harrison, who threw 55 of 90 pitches for strikes while generating 25 called-or-swinging strikes. The left-hander has yet to make it through six frames in his first two outings of the season, but it's otherwise been a strong start to the campaign with three runs allowed and a 14:3 K:BB in 10.1 innings.
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