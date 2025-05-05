Kyle Harrison News: Set for bullpen role

The Giants plan to use Harrison in their bullpen after officially recalling him from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harrison pitched exclusively as a starter during his time in the big leagues the past two seasons and has continued to start with Sacramento after failing to win a spot in the Giants' Opening Day rotation. Over his six outings at Triple-A, Harrison turned in a 3.46 ERA and 38:8 K:BB in 26 innings, and those strong results could give him a case for eventually supplanting Landen Roupp as the Giants' No. 5 starter. For the time being, however, Harrison will work out of the bullpen, where the Giants believe that his improved velocity in his recent appearances with Sacramento will allow him to continue piling up strikeouts as an MLB reliever. Harrison will likely stick around with the Giants through the end of their road trip this weekend before the organization decides whether to move him into a starting role, keep him on hand as a reliever or send him back to Triple-A to make regular turns through the rotation.