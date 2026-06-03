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Kyle Harrison News: Strikes out 12 against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Harrison (7-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Giants, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts across 5.2 innings.

After spending the first two-and-a-half years of his big-league career with the Giants, the team that drafted him, this was Harrison's first start against his former team. He proceeded to shove again, as he has all season, generating 19 whiffs on 106 pitches while matching his season high with 12 strikeouts. Harrison's only blemish was a solo homer allowed to Willy Adames in the sixth inning. Over his last seven starts, Harrison has a microscopic 0.91 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 55:9 K:BB across 39.2 innings. The lefty's 31.9 percent strikeout rate is in the 96th percentile this season. For the year, Harrison owns a 1.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 73:16 K:BB across 57.1 innings.

Kyle Harrison
Milwaukee Brewers
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