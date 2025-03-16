Kyle Hart News: Allows two runs in spring start

Hart pitched three innings in a Cactus League contest against Arizona on Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Though this was Hart's second start this spring, it's the first one that officially counted, as his previous outing ended after two frames in a game that was ultimately called due to rain. The southpaw wasn't exactly sharp Sunday against the Diamondbacks, but he did allow the Padres a longer look at him by throwing 59 pitches. Hart averaged just 91.1 mph on his fastball, but that's in line with where his velocity has been throughout his professional career. Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune has speculated that San Diego may not have enough of an opportunity to evaluate Hart this spring to make him a part of the Opening Day rotation, though Acee remarked following the hurler's outing Sunday that Hart could still be a "viable candidate" if he's able to push up his pitch count adequately in his subsequent spring appearances. Even if Hart does ramp up enough during what's left of spring play, he's not guaranteed to earn a starting role, as the Padres are also considering Stephen Kolek and Randy Vasquez for their final rotation spot.