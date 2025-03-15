Kyle Hart News: Losing ground in rotation battle?

Hart's lack of game action so far this spring may lessen his chance of beginning the regular season as San Diego's fifth starter, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Hart has pitched in only one Cactus League game so far, and he got in just two innings (without allowing a run) before the contest was stopped due to rain. He then came down with the flu, which temporarily delayed his progression. The left-hander is scheduled to start Sunday against the Angels, and he could get in two more appearances after that, so it's not out of the question that Hart will be able to build up enough to win a job in the rotation. However, manager Mike Shildt recently acknowledged that the Padres haven't had much of a chance to evaluate Hart -- who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020 and played last year in Korea -- for a rotation role, saying, "We're not as familiar with him, but we like what we've seen. Unfortunately for him, he had a little bit of illness that set him back in his progression, but he can be in a progression to take that role. Just haven't had as much time to evaluate him." If Hart ends up not being able to make the Opening Day rotation, Stephen Kolek and Randy Vasquez would be the leading candidates to begin the campaign as San Diego's fifth starter.