Kyle Hart News: Picks up first MLB victory

Hart (1-0) earned the win over Cleveland on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings.

Hart's start was his first appearance in the majors since he pitched in four games for the Red Sox in 2020. The southpaw worked exclusively in the minors from 2021-2023, then spent last year with the NC Dinos in the KBO, where he pitched well enough to get another big-league look from San Diego. After earning a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster and a slot in the team's rotation, Hart performed well in his season debut Monday, throwing 51 of 80 pitches for strikes and inducing 10 whiffs while lasting just long enough to pick up the victory. He did yield two homers, but both were of the solo variety, and those were the only runs he surrendered. Hart is next lined up to take on the Cubs this weekend.