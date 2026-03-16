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Kyle Hart News: Role TBD despite strong spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Hart has impressed this spring, but manager Craig Stammen said Sunday that the hurler's role is "TBD," per 97.3 The Fan.

Hart has thrown the third-most innings (11.2) this spring among San Diego pitchers, and he's yet to give up a run while allowing seven hits and posting a 13:3 K:BB. Stammen acknowledge Hart's excellent performance in exhibition play and called the southpaw a "lefty weapon" while describing his regular-season role as up in the air. All six of Hart's outings this spring have come in relief, however, and Stammen emphasized Hart's effectiveness "being able to come in after a starter and kind of shut the game down and then get it to the back end," so the current lean is probably toward Hart initially taking on a bullpen role while serving as starting depth for a rotation that has yet to be fully determined.

Kyle Hart
San Diego Padres
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