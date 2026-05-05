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Kyle Hart News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

The Padres optioned Hart to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

The left-hander was unable to earn rotation spot to begin the season after a solid showing during spring training, and he was inconsistent as a reliever with a 5.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 16.2 innings. Yuki Matsui (groin) was reinstated from the injured list to take Hart's roster spot.

Kyle Hart
San Diego Padres
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