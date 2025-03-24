Kyle Hart News: Wins final rotation spot

Hart will open the 2025 season as the fifth starter for the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Hart didn't perform well in his final start of the spring, surrendering six runs over 4.2 innings of work, but he did enough to win a rotation spot over Stephen Kolek. Kolek was optioned to Triple-A El Paso, meaning Randy Vasquez will take over the No. 4 spot and Hart will round out the rotation. He'll tentatively be scheduled to make his regular-season debut March 31 against the Guardians.