Kyle Hendricks News: Delivers five shutout frames

Hendricks allowed two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday. He struck out four during the win against the Rays.

Hendricks was in line for a win before the Rays made a late comeback. He kept the Rays' bats quiet and allowed only one runner to reach scoring position. Hendricks threw 51 of 83 pitches for strikes and forced nine whiffs, all of which came via his changeup. The veteran righty lowered his ERA to 1.64 with an 8:2 K:BB through 11 frames. Hendricks is currently lined up to start in Houston this weekend.