Kyle Hendricks News: Rattled by Rangers

Hendricks allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against Texas on Wednesday.

Hendricks was tagged for a run in the first inning and two more in the third. He returned for the fourth but didn't make it out of the frame, as he was pulled after giving up a run-scoring double to Josh Smith. It was the sixth time over 18 starts that Hendricks has given up at least four earned runs, though this was his first such instance since June 6. The right-hander likely won't pitch again until after the All-Star break; if that's the case, he'll finish the first half of the campaign with a mediocre 4.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 65:24 K:BB over 96 innings.