Kyle Hendricks News: Season-high five Ks in fourth loss
Hendricks (1-4) took the loss Friday against the Orioles after allowing three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.
Hendricks set a season high with five punchouts, but he served up a home run for the sixth time in seven starts this year. The veteran right-hander has done well at limiting hits, as evidenced by his .231 opponent batting average in 2025, but he still owns an uninspiring 5.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB through 35.2 innings. The soft-throwing Hendricks could have a particularly hard time putting hitters away in his next scheduled start against the Padres, who have the fewest strikeouts (250) in the majors through their first 36 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now