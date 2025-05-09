Kyle Hendricks News: Season-high five Ks in fourth loss

Hendricks (1-4) took the loss Friday against the Orioles after allowing three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Hendricks set a season high with five punchouts, but he served up a home run for the sixth time in seven starts this year. The veteran right-hander has done well at limiting hits, as evidenced by his .231 opponent batting average in 2025, but he still owns an uninspiring 5.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB through 35.2 innings. The soft-throwing Hendricks could have a particularly hard time putting hitters away in his next scheduled start against the Padres, who have the fewest strikeouts (250) in the majors through their first 36 games.