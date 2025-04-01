Kyle Hendricks News: Six strong innings in season debut

Hendricks didn't factor into the decision after allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks in six innings Tuesday against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander was sharp in his season debut and effectively shut down St. Louis' lineup besides Jordan Walker, who singled to plate a run in the second inning and went deep in the fourth frame to drive in another. Hendricks' momentum from spring training appears to have carried into the regular season thus far, as he turned in a 2.41 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 16 punchouts over 18.2 frames in the Cactus League.