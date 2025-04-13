Kyle Hendricks News: Tagged with five runs

Hendricks (0-1) yielded five runs on four hits and three walks over four innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against Houston.

All the damage against Hendricks came during a disastrous second inning, capped off by Isaac Paredes' three-run shot. Hendricks tossed 48 of 79 pitches for strikes and forced only two whiffs. He had allowed only two runs through 11 innings before Sunday's rough outing. His ERA jumped to 4.20 with a lackluster 9:5 K:BB through 15 frames. Hendricks is currently in line for a home start against the Giants next month.