Kyle Hendricks News: Tosses five frames in spring start

Hendricks allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings Sunday in a Cactus League start against San Diego.

Hendricks was touched up for two runs in the third frame but otherwise kept the Padres off the scoreboard. The veteran lefty has pitched well in his first spring training with the Angels, posting a 2.63 ERA and 11:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings across four starts. Kendricks is penciled in for a starting role at the back of the team's rotation after Los Angeles signed him to a one-year contract last November.