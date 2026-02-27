Kyle Higashioka Injury: Day-to-day with back issue
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Friday that Higashioka will be out of the lineup until Sunday due to a back injury, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Higashioka turns 36 years old in April and is projected to split catching duties with Danny Jansen this season. Higashioka slashed .241/.291/.403 with 11 home runs, a career-best 47 RBI, 33 runs scored and a 20:72 BB:K across 327 plate appearances last season for Texas.
