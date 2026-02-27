Kyle Higashioka headshot

Kyle Higashioka Injury: Day-to-day with back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:02am

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Friday that Higashioka will be out of the lineup until Sunday due to a back injury, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Higashioka turns 36 years old in April and is projected to split catching duties with Danny Jansen this season. Higashioka slashed .241/.291/.403 with 11 home runs, a career-best 47 RBI, 33 runs scored and a 20:72 BB:K across 327 plate appearances last season for Texas.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Higashioka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Higashioka See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
80 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
134 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 21
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
159 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago