Kyle Higashioka Injury: In midst of throwing program
The Rangers announced Wednesday that Higashioka (forearm) began throwing out to 60 feet, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After being placed on the 10-day injured list July 21 due to a right flexor strain, Higashioka was shut down from throwing for nearly three weeks before being cleared to start ramping back up when Aug. 11 imaging on his forearm revealed improved healing. Assuming his initial throwing went well, Higashioka could start throwing to bases at some point this week. The veteran backstop will need to complete a rehab assignment prior to being activated and is likely at least a couple weeks away from rejoining the Rangers.
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