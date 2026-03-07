Kyle Higashioka headshot

Kyle Higashioka Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Higashioka was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers haven't specified why Higashioka was erased from the starting nine, but an explanation should arise in the near future. In the meantime, Willie MacIver will pick up a bonus spring start behind the dish.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
