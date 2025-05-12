Kyle Higashioka Injury: Plays in second rehab game

Higashioka (ribs) played five innings at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a double in a rehab game with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Higashioka began a rehab assignment this weekend at Round Rock, initially getting five at-bats as the designated hitter Saturday before making his first start behind the plate Sunday. He'll likely come off the Rangers' 10-day injured list at some point during the upcoming week and will supplant Tucker Barnhart as the team's No. 2 catcher.