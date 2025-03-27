Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Higashioka headshot

Kyle Higashioka News: Double, RBI in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Higashioka started at catcher and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Higashioka got the call behind the plate against a left-hander ahead of primary backstop Jonah Heim. The Rangers are expected to have a relatively even split at catcher, so this may not be a strict platoon based on the the handedness of the opponent's starter. Higashioka has hit double-digit home runs in four consecutive seasons while never getting more than 246 at-bats on any one season.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
