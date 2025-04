Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Higashioka put the Rangers on the board in the third winning with a two-run shot off Roki Sasaki. It was Higashioka's first home run of 2025, and he's started the season slashing .278/.316/.444 with two walks, two runs scored and five RBI over 38 plate appearances this season.