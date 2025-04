Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

Higashioka knocked in the first of four runs Rangers scored in the third inning. He continues an equitable share of the catching position with Jonah Heim. Each player has started four games. Higashioka is batting .250 (3-for-12) with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored.