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Kyle Higashioka News: Launches second homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Astros.

Higashioka delivered a two-run single during Texas' big seventh inning before adding a solo homer off Cody Bolton in the ninth to pad the lead. The long ball was just his second of the season as the veteran catcher continues to search for consistency at the plate. Higashioka is now slashing .211/.273/.310 with eight RBI and seven runs scored across 77 plate appearances.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
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