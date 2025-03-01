Kyle Higashioka News: Launches twice Friday

Higashioka went 2-for-2 with two home runs and six RBI in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.

Higashioka belted a two-run homer in the second inning, produced a run on sacrifice fly in the fourth, then launched a three-run shot in the sixth. He blipped the fantasy radar in 2024 when the right-handed hitter knocked 17 home runs in 84 games for the Padres. The catcher's also drawn reviews this spring for his handling of the pitching staff, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports. The Rangers are expected to have a relatively even split behind the plate between Higashioka and Jonah Heim, who had some alarming drops in advanced metrics last season and is no stranger to second-half fades.