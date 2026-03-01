Kyle Higashioka headshot

Kyle Higashioka News: Ready to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Higashioka (back) will start at catcher and bat third in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

The veteran backstop had been out of the spring lineup for the past four days due to a back issue but appears to be good to go moving forward. Heading into his second season in Texas, Higashioka is likely to be part of a timeshare with Danny Jansen behind the dish.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
