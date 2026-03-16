Kyle Higashioka News: Returns to lineup Monday

Higashioka (back) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Higashioka hadn't appeared in a game since March 5 due to a back issue, but now that he's back behind the plate Monday, he should have plenty of time to prepare himself for the Rangers' March 26 opener in Philadelphia. The veteran backstop is expected to split catching duties with Danny Jansen this season.