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Kyle Higashioka News: Smacks first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Higashioka went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer during the Rangers' 3-2 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Higashioka gave the Rangers the lead for good in the fifth inning, when he took George Kirby deep to left-center field for a two-run homer for the former's first long ball of the season. It was Higashioka's fourth start behind home plate in 11 games, and for now, it looks like he is the clear second option at catcher behind Danny Jansen to open the 2026 season.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
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