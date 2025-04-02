Kyle Hurt Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

The Dodgers transferred Hurt (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Esteury Ruiz, who was acquired via trade Wednesday. Hurt's move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for his return, as he's working his way back from Tommy John surgery and won't be available until late this season even in a best-case scenario.