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Kyle Hurt News: Elevated to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 1:26pm

The Dodgers recalled Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma on Sunday.

Hurt was demoted to Triple-A on Monday, but he'll be eligible to return less than a week later after the Dodgers placed left-hander Justin Wrobleski (forearm) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Dodgers will plug Hurt back into their bullpen, where he's produced a 4.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB across 38.1 innings on the season.

Kyle Hurt
Los Angeles Dodgers
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