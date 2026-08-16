Kyle Hurt News: Elevated to active roster

The Dodgers recalled Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma on Sunday.

Hurt was demoted to Triple-A on Monday, but he'll be eligible to return less than a week later after the Dodgers placed left-hander Justin Wrobleski (forearm) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Dodgers will plug Hurt back into their bullpen, where he's produced a 4.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB across 38.1 innings on the season.