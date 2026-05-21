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Kyle Hurt News: Extends scoreless streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Hurt notched a hold against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing two hits and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Hurt was deployed in a high-leverage situation, entering in the eighth frame with the Dodgers up 3-0. He allowed two singles (one of which was an infield hit) but managed to get out of the inning unscathed in the scoring column by inducing a double play. Hurt gave up a run in his first outing of the season (April 15 versus the Mets) but has since tossed 13 straight scoreless frames over 13 appearances, posting a dominant 0.69 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB during that span. Hurt didn't record a hold in any of his first nine outings but has two over six appearances since. Given how effective he's been, he may be looking at more frequent high-leverage work moving forward.

Kyle Hurt
Los Angeles Dodgers
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