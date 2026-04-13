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Kyle Hurt News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Dodgers Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

He'll fill the roster spot vacated by Ben Casparius (shoulder). Hurt has made six appearances out of the OKC bullpen this season, yielding three runs with an 8:5 K:BB over 4.2 frames. He will be used in middle relief.

Kyle Hurt
Los Angeles Dodgers
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