Kyle Hurt News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Dodgers Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
He'll fill the roster spot vacated by Ben Casparius (shoulder). Hurt has made six appearances out of the OKC bullpen this season, yielding three runs with an 8:5 K:BB over 4.2 frames. He will be used in middle relief.
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