Kyle Hurt headshot

Kyle Hurt News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Dodgers optioned Hurt to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

With a 12:2 K:BB and 1.09 WHIP over 7.1 innings across three Cactus League appearances, Hurt made a good case for winning a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but the Dodgers' ample pitching depth along with the fact that he had two minor-league options remaining ended up working against the right-hander. Hurt has been deployed as a starter for much of his minor-league career, but he appears set to operate as a full-time reliever for Oklahoma City to begin the upcoming season.

Kyle Hurt
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Hurt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Hurt See More
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
325 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
April 21, 2024
Farm Futures: Updated Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Updated Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
March 29, 2024
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 24, 2024
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 12, 2024