Kyle Isbel headshot

Kyle Isbel News: Absent from lineup vs. LHP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Isbel has now been left out of the lineup three times through the Royals' first 12 games, with all of his absences coming against left-handed starters. Lane Thomas will step in for Isbel in center field Wednesday, and the two players appear likely to work in a platoon for the foreseeable future.

Kyle Isbel
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Isbel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Isbel See More
Week 2 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 2 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
62 days ago