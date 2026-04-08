Kyle Isbel News: Absent from lineup vs. LHP

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Isbel has now been left out of the lineup three times through the Royals' first 12 games, with all of his absences coming against left-handed starters. Lane Thomas will step in for Isbel in center field Wednesday, and the two players appear likely to work in a platoon for the foreseeable future.